Graham: DoJ’s IG Report Not an ‘Adequate Substitute’ for Special Counsel — McCabe, Comey Need to Be Worried

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the forthcoming Department of Justice Inspector General’s report was not sufficient to get to the bottom of any potential abuse of the FISA warrant process.

Graham also said Andrew McCabe and James Comey needed to be “worried” about that forthcoming report.

Partial transcript as follows:

BREAM: OK. So let me ask you, there’s a lot of speculation about the inspector general report coming out within days, potentially. Do you think it’s going to answer questions, give people clarity on certain issues and different key players or do you think it’s going to provoke a whole another round of speculation?

GRAHAM: I don’t think the inspector general’s report is an adequate substitute for a special counsel to look at whether or not the Department of Justice improperly obtained a FISA warrant by using a paid informant by the Democratic Party, a foreign agent to go to Russia and collect the information against candidate Trump. I don’t believe the FBI inspector general can tell us all we need to know about the FBI agents in charge of the Clinton e-mail investigation because he doesn’t have access to all the witnesses. I’m sure he’ll do a good job. But how does Rosenstein make a good decision about whether or not there should be a special counsel looking at DOJ corruption, FBI misdeeds, if he, in fact, he was one of the people asking for the FISA warrant? I don’t know how in the world he has an object to view this because he was one of the people asking in the court to issue the warrant.

BREAM: Who do you think should be worried about this upcoming I.G. report?

GRAHAM: I think the top level of the FBI. I think McCabe needs to be worried. I think Comey needs to be worried, I think these two FBI agents who were in the tank for Clinton and hated Trump needs to be worried. And at the end of the day, what we — what have we found is that the two FBI agents involved in looking at the Clinton e-mail investigation had a thumb on the scale. For Clinton against Trump. We also see a warrant being issued by Federal Court based in a dossier prepared by a foreign agent paid for by the Democratic Party. He used to obtain a warrant against Carter Page who was part of the Trump campaign, and Rosenstein was in that chain of events. Let Mueller do his job but for god sakes, there’s not one Democrat in the country worried about the FISA abuse here, there’s not one Democrat worried about the fact that two FBI agents in charge of the investigation clearly were in the tank for the person they were investigating?