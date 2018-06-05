ICE Chief Homan: Passing DACA Will Increase Illegal Crossings

Tuesday at the Center for Immigration Studies at the National Press Club, acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Thomas Homan said if Congress passes a clean Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) bill it will cause “increases” of “illegal crossings.”

Homan said, “These families coming across now will be your next DACA in ten years.”

When asked if discussions about amnesty legislation like DACA are causing the spike in illegal crossings, Homan said, “Yes, absolutely. My experience is if you look at every time you talk about some sort of benefit whether it is amnesty or DACA even if you set rules up like you have to be in the country for so long people are going to take that chance. So it certainly increases illegal crossings, that’s been proven for the last three decades I’ve been around.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN