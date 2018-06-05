LeBron James: Neither Golden State, Cleveland Going to Visit White House for Winning NBA Finals

LeBron had a strong response when asked about the Eagles' visit to the White House being called off. pic.twitter.com/cIdn09d8vA

According to LeBron James, the White House will not get a visit from the NBA Finals winner this year, whether it be the Golden State Warriors or his Cleveland Cavaliers.

James said Tuesday at a Game 3 press conference that President Donald Trump canceling the Philadelphia Eagles’ trip to the White House over National Anthem protests is “typical” of the president.

“I actually just found out about it,” James told a reporter who asked for his thoughts on the move. “It’s typical of him. I am not surprised.”

“I mean, I know no matter who wins this series no one wants the invite anyway, so, it won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going,” he added.

James has ripped President Trump in the past, calling him a “bum” who does not “give a f*** about the people.”

The Warriors lead the best of seven series 2-0 heading into Game 3 at Cleveland.

