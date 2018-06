Tuesday on CBS’s “This Morning,” former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich warned if President Donald Trump were to pardon himself, the Republican-controlled Congress would move to impeach “in a week.”

Gingrich said, “If a president was dumb enough to pardon himself, that would be such an arrogant statement of power that the House would probably impeach him within a week and the Senate would convict him.”

