Newt Gingrich to ABC’s ‘The View’: Our Government Is Corrupt

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich replied “yes” when asked if he thought the U.S. government was corrupt, citing several prosecutions by various Department of Justice special counsel probes.

Partial transcript as follows:

GINGRICH: I have a very simple Jerry Maguire comment. Do you remember Jerry Maguire? Show me the money? This guy has had $17 million, a year and a half. It’s supposed to be about Russia. Show me something that relates –

HOSTIN: I can show you 17 indictments and 5 guilty pleas.

GINGRICH: They’re not about Russia. There’s no evidence — there’s no — wait a second, there’s no evidence that ties Donald J. Trump to anything involving Russia.

BEHAR: Not yet, we don’t know.

GINGRICH: Show me the evidence.

BEHAR: He’s working on it.

GINGRICH: He’s had a year and a half and $17 million. He ought to have something by now.

GOLDBERG: Well, but he said he fixed that letter, right? The letter that nobody knew about and then maybe his son wrote it and then, no, his dad wrote it. I mean, don’t you think that you must go through the process to find out if there is anything, or are you saying you’re assuming that it’s already — have you taken the idea that our government is corrupt?

GINGRICH: Yes.

HOSTIN: Really?

GOLDBERG: And how long has it been that way, Newt?

GINGRICH: I think you can go back to a number of cases. I think the special counsel in the Bush years that set up Scooter Libby was totally corrupt, totally dishonest. I think that the U.S. Attorney who convicted a senator from Alaska and then later turned out that, in fact, he had hidden the evidence that proved the senator was innocent – you know there’s an entire book on it by Sydney Powell it walks you through case by case. He destroyed Arthur Anderson with false evidence. He was repudiated 9-0 by the Supreme Court and this guy is still there like he is an honest man.