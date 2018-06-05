Pamela Anderson Defends Julian Assange — ‘His Intention Was Not to Get Trump Elected, It Was to Give True Information’

Pamela Anderson on @JulianAssange : "His intention was not to get Trump elected, it was to give true information so people could make educated decisions about the person they wanted to vote for." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/GxvYjS4E2t

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” former “Baywatch” star and Playboy Playmate Pamela Anderson discussed her relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Anderson defended Assange when asked why more people in Hollywood had not rallied to his cause. She also insisted that it wasn’t his intention to get Donald Trump elected in the 2016 presidential election.

“I think those are Clinton supporters and people have misunderstood his intention was not to get Trump elected, it was to give true information so people could make educated decisions about the person they wanted to vote for,” she said. “So, people want to blame somebody, and they blame him. I get a lot of flak for it, too, when I’m in Hollywood.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor