Bernie Sanders on Al Franken: ‘We Miss Him Very, Very Much’

Appearing in a Washington Post Daily 202 interview published online Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) commented on his “good friend” former Sen. Al Franken D-MN), and said he missed him “very, very much.”

Washington Post’s James Hohmann asked Sanders if it was a mistake for Democrats to push Franken to resign over sexual misconduct accusations.

“Al is a friend of mine and we miss him very, very much,” Sanders stated. “I guess what the issue is about is we have got to be aggressive in making certain that women, when they are on the job, feel safe and comfortable on the job and are able to not fear going public or going to a supervisor saying, ‘This guy is harassing me.'”

Sanders also addressed opposing Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the 1990s.

He told Hohmann “times have changed” and he will not “cast judgment on that.”

