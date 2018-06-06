Bill Clinton to Colbert on Lewinsky Remarks: ‘I Was Mad at Me’

Tuesday on CBS’s “The Late Show,” former President Bill Clinton once again backtracked on an earlier appearance on NBC’s “Today,” in which he appeared to some to say he didn’t owe former White House intern Monica Lewinsky an apology for inappropriate sexual conduct.

“When I saw the interview, I thought that — because they had to, you know, distill it,” he said. “It looked like I was saying that I didn’t apologize and I had no intention to. And I was mad at me.”

“It wasn’t my finest hour,” he continued. “I meant it then; I mean it now. I’ve had to live with the consequences every day since.”

“I still believe this #MeToo movement is long overdue, necessary, and should be supported,” Clinton added.

