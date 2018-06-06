Conway: Trump Canceled Eagles WH Visit Because ‘He Didn’t Want to Disappoint’ Eagles Fans

Kellyanne Conway says President Trump canceled the White House event with the Philadelphia Eagles because "he didn't want to disappoint" Eagles fans with the low team turnout https://t.co/gAaX8HcR3h

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” White House aide Kellyanne Conway discussed President Donald Trump put a halt on the Philadelphia Eagles’ White House visit due to only a handful of players showing up over the National Anthem debate.

Conway said the president canceled the scheduled appearance because “he didn’t want to disappoint” the team’s fans that were in town.

“I think because of this new NFL [National Anthem] policy, folks are digesting it — it has nothing to with us — folks are digesting that, and the Eagles had already sort of set in dozens and dozens of officials and players to come for the celebration and then that number was reduced. And the president decided — the number he focused on is the number of Eagles fans who had already been waved in and secured here to come to the White House,” explained Conway. “He didn’t want to disappoint them.”

She continued, “We were told many of them were already in town, so rather than doubly disappoint Eagles fans, the president decided that they were all still invited, those who wanted to and could still come, and to celebrate America.”

