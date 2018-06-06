DeSantis: Comey Said McCabe Stood Tall — Now McCabe Wants Immunity Because He Knows ‘He’s in Jeopardy’

. @RepDeSantis : "James @Comey said Andrew McCabe stood tall, was this model leader, and now he wants immunity because he knows he's in jeopardy with his conduct." @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/bDptGBBs8E

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) questioned efforts by former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe to get immunity for his testimony regarding the probes into Hillary Clinton’s use of an unauthorized emails server while secretary of state, and possible foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Florida Republican noted that McCabe’s colleague, former FBI Director James Comey, had vouched for McCabe’s character.

“Well look James Comey sent Andrew McCabe stood tall, was just this model leader and now he wants immunity because he knows he’s in jeopardy with his conduct over this investigation, both the Clinton and the Trump investigation,” DeSantis said. “I would not give him immunity. I would make him go and if he pleads the Fifth Amendment, then he should plead the Fifth Amendment. But the idea that he should get some type of get out of jail free card for this is not something I think the American people would want to see.”

