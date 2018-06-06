Gaetz: ‘Would Be Outrageous’ to Grant McCabe Immunity

. @mattgaetz : "Andrew McCabe was leaking to the @WSJ about the nature of the @HillaryClinton investigation trying to shape public opinion." #OutnumberedOT pic.twitter.com/ls1gpoShk5

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) warned against granting former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe immunity in exchange for his testimony on the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

According to Gaetz, it would be “outrageous” and McCabe “needs to account” for lies he told previously under oath.

“When we look at what he is doing now, Andrew McCabe is literally asking for immunity before testifying under oath so that he is not prosecuted for lies he told previously while testifying under oath. I think it would be outrageous for us to grant any type of immunity to Mr. McCabe. I think he needs to account for his actions. And I don’t think he is out of the woods yet as far as a criminal prosecution.”

