Joe Scarborough Calls for Trump to Have a Summit with NFL Players

Wednesday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough called on President Donald Trump to have a sitdown with the Philadelphia Eagles players who oppose him to figure out the ongoing dispute over the National Anthem.

Scarborough admitted he is a “conservative white guy” who wants people to stand for the National Anthem, but said he and his co-host Mika Brzezinski have talked through their different views, adding Trump should do the same with NFL players after he canceled the Eagles’ trip to the White House.

“Mika and I, unlike Donald Trump and his enemies that he tries to create, we actually have sat and we’ve talked through it and we’ve worked through it,” said Scarborough. “[W]hat a remarkable gesture it would be if the president went to Philadelphia and sat and talked to these players and said, ‘Let’s figure this out together.'”

“Instead, he weaponizes the National Anthem and cheapens the whole thing,” Scarborough added.

