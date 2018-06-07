Brzezinski Says Source Tells Her Donald Trump Is ‘Upset’ He Can’t Watch Porn in the White House

Thursday on MSNBC, “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski claimed a source in the White House told her President Donald Trump is “upset” he cannot watch porn in the White House.

“I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House, and Donald Trump’s biggest complaint was that he’s not allowed to watch porn in the White House. So, there you go. There’s a little bit of news for you. He’s upset that he can’t watch porn in the White House,” Brzezinski said.

