Former WNBA Star Lisa Leslie on Trump: ‘I Don’t Think He’s About Equality at All’

Speaking with TMZ Sports, former WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Lisa Leslie said she would not be willing to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss equal pay for women, reasoning, “I don’t think he’s about equality at all.”

Trump recently met with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West to discuss Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother who was serving life without parole on drug charges, eventually commuting her sentence.

“Honestly, I don’t think that 45 is the person I want to meet for equality,” Leslie stated. “I mean, he’s talking about grabbing women and those types of things. I don’t think he’s about equality at all.”

Leslie also told TMZ Sports it is a good thing Trump did not invite the Minnesota Lynx to the White House because the team probably did not want to go anyway.

