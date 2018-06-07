ESPN’s Bob Ley Praises Malcolm Jenkins’ ‘Masterful’ Silent Political Statements

The silent eloquence of @MalcolmJenkins as he channeled his inner Bob Dylan. pic.twitter.com/kHLIWL95Uh

During Thursday’s “Outside the Lines” on ESPN, host Bob Ley praised Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins for holding up signs instead of speaking out as part of his social justice reform.

“There’s no disputing what Malcolm Jenkins did yesterday was masterful,” said Ley.

He noted the similarity between Jenkins’ signs and the signs from Bob Dylan’s 1965 music video for “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” as well as Jenkins’ longtime activism.

Ley added, “You can say that Malcolm Jenkins is wrong, that his proposed reforms are off-base, that he is missing the boat on law enforcement priorities — just don’t call him late to the party on all of this. And don’t say that he is uninformed and that he does not care, because he does and there’s a long body of pictures and words that prove that, no matter which way the wind’s blowing.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent