McConnell: I Can’t See Us Going Back to Immigration This Year Unless There Was a Proposal Trump Would Sign

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) downplayed the prospects of the Senate taking up immigration legislation this year.

According to McConnell, the only possibility would be if there were legislation President Donald Trump were to sign.

“I don’t know about the House, but in the Senate, it is not on our agenda,” McConnell said. “I went to immigration early this year, wide open for amendments. The Senate didn’t want to pass any particular version of it. Honestly, Laura, I can’t see us going back to immigration this year unless there was some proposal the president actually was OK with and said he was willing to sign. I don’t think he is anything that I’ve seen coming our way. So, short answer — it is not on the agenda in the Senate.”

