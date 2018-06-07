MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Are Women in Trump’s Family ‘Dead Inside,’ ‘Paid Off’? — ‘What’s Their Deal?’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” host Nicolle Wallace questioned how women in President Donald Trump’s family handle attacks on Trump regarding his attitude toward females.

Wallace asked Vanity Fair’s Emily Fox what was possibly at play, which she suggested involved emotional deadness or having been paid off.

“Let me ask you — you know more about the Trump women, the Trump family than anyone,” Wallace said. “What do they do on a day like today? Are they just the most stoic human beings. Are they numb? Are they dead inside? Are they paid off? I mean, what’s their deal?”

Fox responded by saying those women had a “distorted” view of Trump and therefore, didn’t have the same reaction as the women on Wallace’s panel.

