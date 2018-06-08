Bill Maher Hopes for ‘Crashing Economy’ to Get Rid of Trump — ‘Bring on the Recession’

Friday on HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher admitted he was hoping for the American economy to falter because he said that was the one way to “get rid” of President Donald Trump.

Maher acknowledged the economy was good for now but said he felt like the bottom could “fall out at some point.”

“That’s my question — I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point, and by the way, I’m hoping for it because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy,” Maher said. “So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people but it’s either root for a recession, or you lose your democracy.”

