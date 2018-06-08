CNN’s Toobin: Trump Pardoning Black People ‘Great Theater’ — He Still Wants to ‘Fight with Black People’

CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin reacted Friday to President Donald Trump recent spree of pardons, which includes some African-Americans.

Toobin called it “great theater” during his ongoing “fight with black people.”

“There wasn’t this great theater, there weren’t a lot of celebrities involved, there were no celebrities, but that is how you impact a lot of lives,” Toobin said of former President Barack Obama’s method of pardoning non-violent drug offenders.

He added, “This is yet another example — by fighting with the NFL players, by fighting with the UCLA basketball players, by his comments in Charlottesville, President Trump gets to fight with black people, which he thinks is a great advantage politically. And, you know, this is not an olive branch. This is more opportunity to define himself.”

