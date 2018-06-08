Maher: Left’s Control of the Culture Only Providing Symbolic Victories While Conservatives Control Government

Friday on HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher followed his “New Rules” segment by closing his show questioning the left’s strategy of controlling the culture by enforcing a set of politically correct standards through shame.

According to the “Real Time” host, liberals have gotten too comfortable with playing the “clean-out-your-desk card,” which has only provided for symbolic victories. He noted that while the left may control the culture, it was conservatives that control government, both on the state level and in Washington, D.C.

“This country is in quite a pickle — conservatives govern without shame and liberals shame without governing,” he said. “We have lost, liberals, the House, the Senate, the White House, the Supreme Court, Kanye. Our symbolic victories are the only victories we get now.”

