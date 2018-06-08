Maher on Trump Pardon Spree, Policy Rhetoric: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised If He Goes Up in the Polls’

Friday on HBO’s “Real Time,” during an interview with Georgetown professor Michael Eric Dyson, host Bill Maher suggested some of the things President Donald Trump was doing regarding African-Americans, including a number of presidential pardons, could ultimately lead to Trump going up in the polls.

“I wonder today if policy even matters to black or white,” Maher said. “I see the things that Trump is doing. He asked Kanye to the White House. Today he was talking about maybe lifting the ban on the federal illegality of marijuana. He pardons I forget her name [Alice Marie Johnson]. You know, people are going to watch TV, and they’re going to see grateful black folks, ‘Thank you, President.’ This anecdotal way –I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes up in the polls. He’s a master manipulator.”

