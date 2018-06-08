Maher: Trump Won’t Leave the White House ‘Until He Wants to Leave’

Friday on HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher expressed his concern that President Donald Trump might not leave the White House when his term was up.

Maher cited a poll from last year that found 52 percent of Republican respondents saying they would support Trump postponing the 2020 election in a hypothetical scenario for the justification of his statement.

“Does anyone agree with me that he is not going to leave until he wants to leave, including the 2020 election?” Maher asked. “He probably will [be reelected], but if he’s not — it’s rigged. He said that last time he was setting it up. He’s already in there — 52 percent of Republicans would support postponing the 2020 election if Trump proposed it. And he hasn’t even proposed it. That’s 52 percent.”

