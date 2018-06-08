Dyson: Trump One of the Most ‘Narrow-Minded,’ ‘Incoherent,’ ‘Ill-Informed’ Presidents We’ve Had

Author and radio host Michael Eric Dyson appeared on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” Friday to talk about the National Anthem protests and activism in the NFL.

After heaping praise on “intelligent athletes” like Philadelphia Eagles players Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long, as well as free agent Colin Kaepernick, for giving money to good causes, Dyson slammed “narrow-minded” Trump for speaking out against the anthem protests.

“I think we generated a conversation, and you can see this with Malcolm Jenkins, they’re not just talking, they’re not just generating conversation by kneeling, they didn’t kneel on the Philadelphia Eagles or hold up their hands,” Dyson stated. “Chris Long gave an entire season of his money to good causes, and Colin Kaepernick gave a million dollars of his $19 million contract … to the causes he believed in. Malcolm Jenkins worked behind the scenes to foster greater justice in the criminal justice system. These are real actions of intelligent athletes who have consciences who do what we always say we want athletes do — don’t just make a bunch of money, don’t go out there and hot dog it — be about something serious.”

“And they’re facing blowback from a man at the top of the political chain who is one of the most narrow-minded, incoherent, incomprehensibly ill-informed figures we have ever elected to be president of the United States of America,” he continued.

