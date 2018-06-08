Pelosi Questions Economic Gains Under Trump — ‘Hip Hip Hooray, Unemployment Is Down,’ ‘I Need a Bigger Paycheck’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) questioned the meaning of lower unemployment if wages are not increasing, arguing it will still lead to “frustration” for American families Thursday at a press conference on Capitol Hill.

“Unless we have an increase, a very significant increase, in wages, and bigger paychecks, we are going to increase the frustration of America’s families because they will be saying, ‘Hip, hip, hooray, unemployment is down. What does that mean to me and my life? I need a bigger paycheck. And that’s the apprehension the American families have had for a while and continue to have and that we must address.”

