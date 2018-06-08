Pirro Laughs Off Reports She Is Being Considered for U.S. Attorney General

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” network host Jeanine Pirro reacted to reports that she was pursuing a possible U.S. Attorney General opening.

The office is currently held by Jeff Sessions, who has been under fire in recent months, especially from President Donald Trump.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Pirro replied when asked by co-host Steve Doocy. “I love it at Fox. I love what I’m doing. My book is coming out, and I’m cooking with gas here.”

Pirro has been critical of Sessions, having called him the “most dangerous man in America” last month.

