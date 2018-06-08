Rev Jesse Jackson: Trump Used Eagles as ‘Basis to Turn the Public Against’ the NFL

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Reverend Jesse Jackson accused President Donald Trump as using the Philadelphia Eagles to “turn the public against” the NFL when he canceled their trip to celebrate winning Super Bowl LII at the White House.

“[Trump] used the Philadelphia Eagles, who in fact did not take a knee last year, as a basis to turn the public against an 80% black body of workers,” Jackson told host Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham called it “lame” and “low rent” for the Eagles to change the number of personnel showing up at the last minute and then try to reschedule the meeting for when Trump is in Singapore.

Jackson argued athletes like Colin Kaepernick, Steph Curry and LeBron James are fighting the “violations of our people” by Trump, which Ingraham asked if they were insulted by black unemployment rates under the president.

