CNBC’s Harwood on Trump’s State of Mind at G7 Summit: ‘He Did Not Look Well’

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” CNBC editor at large John Harwood expressed his concern for President Donald Trump’s state of mind while he was speaking at the G7 Summit in Charlevoix, Quebec.

According to Harwood, Trump sounded like “he was making stuff up” and “did not look well.”

“I’ll be honest, as a citizen,” said Harwood, “I’m concerned about the President’s state of mind. He did not look well to me in that press conference. He was not speaking logically or rationally. It sounded as if he was making stuff up, saying, you know, China told me nobody’s ever talked to us or saying, ‘Oh, you know, I talked to Justin Trudeau,’ and he can’t believe he was getting away with so much trade stuff. I don’t think those things are true. There was something about his affect which was oddly kind of languid from him. I don’t know what it means, but he did not look well to me.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent