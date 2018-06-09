Dershowitz: The Fact We Expect a Fair IG Report Proves We Didn’t Need a Special Counsel

. @AlanDersh : The fact that we anticipate a very fair IG report shows that we never should have had an independent council or special counsel pic.twitter.com/i8YhD9EQwW

During Saturday’s “Fox & Friends,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz argued the anticipation of a fair Department of Justice Inspector General’s report proved a special counsel handling the Russia probe was unnecessary.

“I think we anticipate a very fair report that’s going to be tough on all sides,” Dershowitz said. “[T]he fact that we’re expecting a fair IG report shows me that we never should have had an independent counsel or a special counsel.”

