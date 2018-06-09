Rob Reiner: We’re Fighting for the Soul of Democracy Right Now, 2018 Most Important Election of Our Lives

In a Saturday appearance on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” actor Rob Reiner stressed the importance of the November 2018 elections because the country was fighting for the “soul of democracy” right.

“[T]he soul of democracy, we’re fighting for it right now and 2018, this November, I’m telling you, a lot is going to go — everybody says this every time, it’s the most important election — this really is. If we don’t have a Democratic Congress that can at least start the hearings to shine some light on what’s been going on, this is the most corrupt presidency in American history. … It doesn’t get any worse,” lamented Reiner.

