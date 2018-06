. @RepDeSantis on new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem: "It was an act of a friendly nation paying respects to an ally." pic.twitter.com/l2OYi4DxEi

In an interview that aired Sunday on the Fox News Channel, Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) discussed moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, calling it “an act of a friendly nation paying respects to an ally.”

“It’s their capital,” he explained on FNC’s “Life, Liberty and Levin” to host Mark Levin.

DeSantis added, “It’s been their capital for thousands of years going back to biblical times.”

