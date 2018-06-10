Graham Doubts McCain: I’m ‘Not So Sure’ a Majority of Americans Back Free Trade

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responded to his colleague Sen. John McCain’s assertion that “bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade.”

McCain made that claim in a tweet he posted on Saturday.

To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization & supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values. Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 10, 2018

Graham said he was not sure that the case.

“I’m not so sure John’s right about where America is on trade,” Graham said. “The Bernie Sanders element of the Democratic Party doesn’t stand for free trade. Hillary Clinton said she would get out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership if she had become president. There is a movement in our party that Trump’s seized that got him the nomination, and eventually became president of the United States.”

“So I’m not so sure a majority of Americans believe that globalization and free trade is in our interests,” he added.

