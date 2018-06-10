Gronkowski on Trade Rumors: ‘Shows How Much Fake News Is Out There’

I asked @RobGronkowski what he thought about the rumors about him being traded and he didn’t hold back @wbz he’s not about that fake news life. pic.twitter.com/znL6xHAuIU

New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski responded to trade rumors over the weekend, calling it “fake news.”

Friday, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy floated the rumor out there that Gronkowski would be gone by the end of the day.

I'm hearing Gronk may not be a Patriot by the end of the day? If I'm right I want credit. If I'm wrong I don't want any blame. — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 8, 2018

“What’d you think about all those crazy rumors yesterday?” CBS Boston’s Lisa Gresci asked the next day.

“It just shows how much fake news is out there,” the tight end responded. “Hashtag fake news. That’s all I know. It’s true. It exists. I see it all the time about me.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent