Peter Navarro on Trudeau: There’s a ‘Special Place in Hell’ for Leaders Engaging in Bad-faith Diplomacy

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro unleashed a scathing attack on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he called engaging in “bad-faith diplomacy” with President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec.

Navarro went as far as saying there was a “special place in hell” for Trudeau given the press conference the Canadian prime minister held while Trump was en route to Singapore for a summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door,” Navarro said. “And that’s what bad faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference.”

