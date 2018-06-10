Robert De Niro at the Tony Awards: ‘F*ck Trump!’

While speaking onstage at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, actor Robert De Niro went after President Donald Trump, saying, “f*** Trump” multiple times.

“I’m going to say one thing: ‘F— Trump,’” De Niro said before presenting an award. “It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘f— Trump.’”

It seems as if all the networks censored what Robert DeNiro had to say about Trump. So, I made a video for those who missed it. #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/I6zWoAopMq — Kristi Colleen (@KristiColleen) June 11, 2018

The audience responded by giving the actor a standing ovation.

De Niro’s tirade comes on the heels of him unloading on the president by comparing him to Adolf Hitler and calling him “soulless.”

