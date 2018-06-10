Robert De Niro at the Tony Awards: ‘F*ck Trump!’

While speaking onstage at the Tony Awards on Sunday night, actor Robert De Niro went after President Donald Trump, saying, “f*** Trump” multiple times.

“I’m going to say one thing: ‘F— Trump,’” De Niro said before presenting an award. “It’s no longer ‘down with Trump.’ It’s ‘f— Trump.’”

The audience responded by giving the actor a standing ovation.

De Niro’s tirade comes on the heels of him unloading on the president by comparing him to Adolf Hitler and calling him “soulless.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

.