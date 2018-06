Actor Dean Cain encouraged protesting professional athletes to take President Donald Trump on his offer to come up with a list of people they believed should be pardoned for their non-violent crimes.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Cain told TMZ Sports of Trump’s proposal.

“The one thing [athletes] should go in there and do is talk, though,” he added. “The door’s open, go in [and] have a conversation with the man.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent