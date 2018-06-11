MSNBC’s Ruhle on De Niro’s ‘F*ck Trump’: ‘I Shout Some of Those Words in the Shower’

Monday on MSNBC, Stephanie Ruhle shared her reaction to actor Robert De Niro’s “F*ck Trump” comments during Sunday’s Tony Awards.

While Ruhle said she shouts “some of those words in the shower,” the MSNBC anchor argued De Niro voicing his frustration with President Trump, Samantha Bee’s crude comments towards his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and Bill Maher wishing the economy would bottom out could be “hurting the cause.”

“I understand the frustration and outrage around the president,” said Ruhle. “I’m sure I shout some of those words in the shower. But when you think about what Americans care about, they care about the economy. They care about health care. They care about issues. And many of them believe, whether he is or isn’t, that he’s delivering for them. When you see celebrities say I hope the economy bottoms out to get rid of Trump, I think that helps Trump.”

(h/t RCP Video)

