Joe Scarborough: People Applauding De Niro Last Night ‘Don’t Understand They Are Helping Donald Trump’

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough responded to the standing ovation Robert De Niro received for saying, “F*ck Trump” at the Tony Awards.

Scarborough hammered people applauding De Niro, saying they “don’t understand that they are helping Donald Trump’s reelection.”

“If people that applauded De Niro’s statement last night don’t understand that they are helping Donald Trump’s reelection every time they do something like that, they don’t understand,” Scarborough said.

