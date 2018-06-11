Watch: Dennis Rodman Shows Up in Singapore Ahead of Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit

The Trump-Kim Jong Un summit is a little over 8 hours away, and Dennis Rodman just arrived in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/iik6hRAZVg

Despite not being invited by President Donald Trump, NBA legend Dennis Rodman showed up in Singapore for the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and President Trump.

Rodman, a friend of the two leaders, announced last week he was heading to Singapore to give “whatever support” Trump or King Jong-Un need.

Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @Prince_Mrketing , I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, @realDonaldTrump and Marshall Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/QGPZ8nPrBE — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 8, 2018

