Watch: Dennis Rodman Shows Up in Singapore Ahead of Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit

Despite not being invited by President Donald Trump, NBA legend Dennis Rodman showed up in Singapore for the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and President Trump.
Rodman, a friend of the two leaders, announced last week he was heading to Singapore to give “whatever support” Trump or King Jong-Un need.
Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @Prince_Mrketing , I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, @realDonaldTrump and Marshall Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/QGPZ8nPrBE
— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 8, 2018
