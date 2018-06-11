Watch: Dennis Rodman Shows Up in Singapore Ahead of Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit

Despite not being invited by President Donald Trump, NBA legend Dennis Rodman showed up in Singapore for the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and President Trump.

Rodman, a friend of the two leaders, announced last week he was heading to Singapore to give “whatever support” Trump or King Jong-Un need.

