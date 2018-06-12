Alec Baldwin Claims He Would ‘Absolutely Win’ if He Ran for President Against ‘Maniac’ Trump

Monday on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” actor Alec Baldwin claimed he would take the presidency if he ran because he would run on “common sense” positions.

“If I ran, I would win,” Baldwin told host Howard Stern. “I would absolutely win. 1,000 percent.”

He added, “If I ran for president, I would win — hands down. It would be the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign.”

Baldwin went on to say he hopes someone good runs in 2020.

“The only reason I say that is because I’d love to run for that kind of position to have things just be very common sense. There’s so many things this country needs to do that are so obvious,” he said.

Baldwin later shared that “two very powerful people” in the White House told him Melania Trump “loves” his impersonation of her husband on “Saturday Night Live.”

“She must know what a maniac he is and what a weird guy he is,” he stated.



