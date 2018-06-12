Scarborough: Trump-Kim Summit a ‘Glorified Photo-Op,’ ‘Heck of a Lot Better’ Than Expectations 6 Months Ago

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough maintained it was too early to take anything away from the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Scarborough likened it to spring training and not the World Series, saying it was a “glorified photo-op.” However, he added that it was better than the possibilities of war, which were much higher six months ago.

“It’s hard to take anything out of this,” Scarborough said. “The was one meeting. Even Dennis Rodman was able to fly over to Singapore and get in front of cameras and talk about peace in the world. And because there was no prelude to this, because there were no year-long peace talks leading up to this, all we have is we’re just actually seeing spring training here instead of the World Series.”

“[T]here really is no way of judging this because it really is a glorified photo-op that may actually start the framework of something significant,” he added. “And as we say around here and as we’ve said, this is a heck of a lot better than what we expected to be happening on the Korean peninsula six months ago, which was war.”

