Watch: WH’s Sarah Sanders Calls Dennis Rodman to Thank Him for His Help with North Korea

NBA legend Dennis Rodman, a friend of both President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, has served as an unlikely bridge between two countries that were at one point at each other’s throats.

Monday, Rodman said he received a call from the White House to thank him for his help and support.

HBO has now released footage of the call White House press secretary Sarah Sanders made to Rodman.

“I know the president had seen some of your comments over the last several days and he just wanted me to reach out and thank you for some of the positive things you’ve said and appreciate you being helpful in this process,” Sanders told the five-time NBA champion.

Rodman replied, “Thank you very much. It wasn’t my intention at the beginning of the whole situation as far as being connected with North Korea, but it seems like it turned out to be a very, very important event today, so I feel like I had to be a part of it. … I’m here to as, more than anything, support.”

Sanders thanked him again, and Rodman asked her to have President Trump say hi to him and shake his hand.

