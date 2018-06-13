CNN’s Blitzer: ‘We Are Not the Enemy of the American People — We Love the American People’

Wednesday, CNN host Wolf Blitzer responded to President Donald Trump referring to CNN as “fake news” in a tweet, arguing the network is “not the enemy of the American people.”

“It’s one thing not to like the media,” Blitzer said. “Everybody’s always criticizing us and not happy with our coverage, whether it was President Clinton or President Bush or President O — they’re all criticized.”

He later added, “A lot of [Trump] supporters believe that we are the enemy of the American people, and that is really, really an awful situation. We are not the enemy of the American people. We love the American people.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent