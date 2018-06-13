CNN’s Stelter on Trump’s CNN ‘Fake News’ Attacks: ‘Absolutely Disgusting!’

CNN anchor Brian Stelter responded to President Donald Trump’s attacks on CNN’s credibility, calling it “absolutely disgusting.”

Wednesday Trump singled out both CNN and NBC in a tweet for being “fake news” and has a long history of blasting the network.

“The president is on Twitter right now saying CNN is the greatest enemy that the American people have and that is absolutely disgusting!” Stelter said during a Wednesday “CNN Newsroom” segment discussing the AT&T-Time Warner merger. “Disgusting!”

