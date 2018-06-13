Corker: Republicans in ‘Cult-like Situation’ with Trump

Wednesday in a press gaggle at the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) reacted to incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford’s (R-SC) upset loss to State Sen. Katie Arrington in South Carolina’s first congressional district Republican primary.

Corker described the state of the GOP as a “strange place” and deemed Republicans to be in a “cult-like situation.”

“We’re in a strange place,” Corker said. “It’s becoming a cult-ish thing, isn’t it? It’s not a good place for any party to end up in a cult-like situation as it relates to a president that happens to be purportedly of the same party.”

