GOP Reps Meadows, Jordan Hammer Jeff Sessions for Rod Rosenstein Defense

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” House Freedom Caucus members Reps. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) voiced their frustration the Department of Justice’s refusal to turn over documents regarding the investigation of the 2016 presidential election and the Trump campaign.

They took particular issue with the reported threat from Deputy Attorney General Rob Rosenstein, who according to Fox News Channel’s Catherine Herridge threatened staffers with Department of Justice subpoenas, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions defense of Rosenstein earlier on Fox News by questioning the validity of the report.

“I was flabbergasted,” Jordan said. “I mean, what was the Attorney General saying? Rod Rosenstein hasn’t complied with Devin Nunes subpoena, hasn’t complied with Chairman Goodlatte’s subpoena. We caught them hiding information in the Strzok-Page text messages, redacting the fact that Peter Strzok was friends with Judge Contreas, one of the FISA Court judges. They tried to hide that from us. And today we learned from Catherine’s report that the head, in essence, the head of the Justice Department Rod Rosenstein was threatening members of the House Intelligence Committee for doing their job, trying to get answers for the American people, and the attorney general says, ‘That’s OK. We’re doing just fine.'”

Meadows followed up Jordan’s remarks by dismissing the subpoena threat and declared that he was “confident” Sessions didn’t know “what he was talking about.”

“We’re fed up with it,” Meadows said.

