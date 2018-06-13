Trump: Will Only Consider Kim Jong Un Summit a Success If North Korea Gives Up Nukes

In an interview that aired on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” on Wednesday with host Bret Baier, President Donald Trump said he would only consider his summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un a “success” if the ending result is a denuclearization deal.

“I only consider it successful if it gets done,” he said. “I think we have done something very historic already in one way. But to me, a success is when it gets done.”

Trump went to describe Kim Jong Un as a “tough guy,” given the position he is at his age.

“He’s a tough guy,” Trump said. “Hey, when you take over a country — a tough country with tough people, and you take it over from your father, I don’t care who you are, what you are, how much of an advantage you have — if you can do that at 27 years old. I mean, that’s one in 10,000 that can do that. I mean, he’s a very smart guy. He’s a great negotiator, but I think we understand each other.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor