Giuliani: Mueller Investigation ‘Should Be Suspended’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Trump legal team member Rudy Giuliani reacted to the DOJ IG report by calling for the suspension of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and the jailing of Peter Strzok.

Giuliani said, “I believe that Rod Rosenstein and Jeff Sessions have a chance to redeem themselves, and that chance comes about tomorrow. It doesn’t go beyond tomorrow. Tomorrow, Mueller should be suspended and honest people should be brought in, impartial people, to investigate these people like Strzok. Strzok should be in jail by the end of next week.”

