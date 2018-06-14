Goodlatte: If Strzok Doesn’t Agree to Appear as Witness, We’ll Subpoena Him

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) stated that if an agreement is not reached for Peter Strzok to be produced as a witness, he will be subpoenaed.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) stated Strzok should come before Congress and the public and prove that his “animus” towards Trump didn’t impact his decisionmaking process.

Goodlatte agreed, adding, “We have been requesting that he be produced as a witness for quite some time now. And if that agreement is not reached, we are very shortly going to issue a subpoena for him to appear.”

