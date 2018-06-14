Kim Kardashian, Alice Johnson Reveal Commutation Details — ‘Are You Ready to Go Home?’

WATCH: "You can go home now. Are you ready to go home?" @KimKardashian and Alice Johnson open up about the moment they got the news of Johnson's commutation in their first joint interview. @HodaKotb will have more tomorrow morning on @TODAYShow . pic.twitter.com/xVI3Lqxiii

In a preview of a sit-down interview that NBC’s Hoda Kotb conducted that aired NBC’s “Nightly News” on Wednesday, Kim Kardashian and Alice Johnson offered up some of the details of

Johnson relayed what Kardashian said to her on the phone when she learned her sentence had been commuted by President Donald Trump.

Johnson said, “‘You can go home now, are you ready to go home?’ When she said that, I went into full-fledged Pentecostal holy dance. I started screaming and jumping.”

“I thought she knew because the news was starting to break and we had to get her on the phone,” Kardashian added. “So, she was kind of quiet on the phone, and I know her personality enough to know that she would’ve been screaming or something. And I said, ‘Wait, you don’t know?’ And she was like, ‘Know what?’ And I was like, ‘You’re going home.'”

