Pelosi: I Don’t Know ‘Why There Aren’t Uprisings’ Over Border Family Separations

During her press briefing on Thursday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) commented on families being separated at the border by stating, “I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be, when people realize that this is a policy that they defend.”

Pelosi said, “When we had a hearing on a subject related to this asylum seeker[s], refugees, etc., the association of evangelicals, the evangelicals, testified that refugees and asylum, that is the — they called it the crown jewel of America’s humanitarianism, crown jewel of American humanitarianism. And in order to do away with that crown jewel, they’re doing away with children being with their moms. This is, I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be, when people realize that this is a policy that they defend. It’s a horrible thing. And I don’t see any prospect for legislation here.”

